Ford Delays Production of All-Electric SUV, Shifts Focus to Hybrids

The automaker is delaying production of a new all-electric three-row SUV and instead focusing on offering hybrid options across its entire North American lineup by 2030. Ford will continue to invest in EVs but is postponing production of the large SUV at a plant in Canada from 2025 to 2027.

This decision is due to the shifting market conditions and challenges in building and selling EVs profitably.

