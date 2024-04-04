Ford delays all-electric SUV and pickup truck, focuses on hybrid options

On Thursday, Ford Motor announced the delay of an all-electric SUV and pickup truck instead shifting focus to offering hybrid options in North America. The announcement comes amid sagging electric vehicle sales as Americans appear less and less eager to give up their. EV sales grew just 2.7% in the first months of 2024 compared with last year’s 47%. “We have this crossroads right now where enthusiasm meets reality," explained Ivan Drury, the director of insights for Edmunds.

"You’re not having those early adopters who you know, were willing to concede on many aspects of the vehicle.” A recent study by Boston Consulting Group found consumers who are hesitant to buy EVs worry most about range, charging time and sticker pric

Ford Electric Vehicles SUV Pickup Truck Hybrid Options EV Sales Range Charging Time Sticker Price

