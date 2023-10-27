Ford And Autoworkers Union Reach Deal That Could End Strike

The United Auto Workers union and Ford have reached a tentative agreement that could end the nearly six-week strike against the iconic Detroit automaker, the union announced Wednesday.

The deal, the full details of which were not immediately released, must still be ratified in a vote by the 57,000 union members who work at Ford. In the meantime, the UAW continues to negotiate with General Motors and Jeep parent company Stellantis, where workers are also on strike.

Read more:

AllSidesNow »

Autoworkers reach a deal with Ford, a breakthrough toward ending strikes against Detroit automakersAt least 1,300 employees at the plant walked out on Tuesday. The union said up to 5,000 workers will be going on strike. Read more ⮕

Autoworkers reach a deal with Ford, a breakthrough toward ending strikes against Detroit automakersThe United Auto Workers union says it has reached a tentative contract agreement with Ford that could be a breakthrough to end the nearly 6-week-old strikes against Detroit automakers. Read more ⮕

Autoworkers reach a deal with Ford, a breakthrough toward ending strikes against Detroit automakersThe United Auto Workers union says it has reached a tentative contract agreement with Ford that could be a breakthrough to end the nearly 6-week-old strikes against Detroit automakers Read more ⮕

Autoworkers reach a deal with Ford, a breakthrough toward ending strikes against Detroit automakersAt least 1,300 employees at the plant walked out on Tuesday. The union said up to 5,000 workers will be going on strike. Read more ⮕

Autoworkers reach a deal with Ford, a breakthrough toward ending strikes against Detroit automakersAt least 1,300 employees at the plant walked out on Tuesday. The union said up to 5,000 workers will be going on strike. Read more ⮕

Autoworkers reach a deal with Ford, a breakthrough toward ending strikes against Detroit automakersAt least 1,300 employees at the plant walked out on Tuesday. The union said up to 5,000 workers will be going on strike. Read more ⮕