Forbes Releases Annual World's Billionaires List

Forbes this week released its annual World’s Billionaires List, ranking the world’s richest people – including some newcomers like pop superstar Taylor Swift and NBA legend and businessman Earvin "Magic" Johnson. The 2024 list has a record-breaking 2,781 billionaires – which is more than ever before, Forbes said. The United States has more billionaires than any other country, now boasting a record 813 on the list.Overall, the world’s billionaires are richer than ever, too.

Collectively, the world’s richest people are worth $14.2 trillion, up by $2 trillion from the 2023 list, Forbes said."It’s been an amazing year for the world’s richest people, with more billionaires around the world than ever before," Chase Peterson-Withorn, Forbes’ senior wealth editor, said in a statement. "A record-breaking 14 centibillionaires have 12-figure fortunes. Even during times of financial uncertainty for many, the super-rich continue to thrive."After the U.

