For 'The Exorcist: Believer' Director, Less Is More When It Comes to Effects

“First of all, to credit my editor, Tim Alverson, who was very studied in the original film and the beautiful sound design work, that on Friedkin’s film, they had those hard edits, those outs without seeing the reaction or the response, sometimes in the middle of a sound. Abrupt and jarring edits I thought were really effective and keep you uncomfortable through that experience. He brought that concept to this film.”

On top of sound, Green knew that nailing those eerie and haunting moments that carried the original film so well was also something he’d need to achieve. “In terms of the demons, this is not a big jump scare movie in terms of the contemporary tropes of jump scares because we’re looking at the original film again. There are a couple of startling moments with Ellen [Burstyn] in the attic in the original film or those almost subliminal Pazuzu shots that they drop into it at the most horrifying times.

