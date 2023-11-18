For All Mankind: Have a Nice Sol Review

Like any "For All Mankind" season opener, last week's "Glasnost" had a big job to do setting the scene after the now-prerequisite time jump. With that nuts-and-bolts work out of the way, however, follow-up episode "Have a Nice Sol" is free to get on with telling its alternative history of the early 21st century – and it does so in spectacular style.

Having made his debut last week, series newcomer Toby Kebbell more than justifies his place at second on the cast list with an excellent performance as Miles Dale. In a show that has, up to now, predominantly focused on heroic astronauts and scientists at the forefront of the space race, the presence of an ordinary guy trying to make ends meet adds an intriguing new dynamic to the show. It's also an excuse to further explore the conflicts between the private and public sectors that fuelled much of season 3. But beyond all that, "Have a Nice Sol" is a brilliant drama that gets under the surface (quite literally) of the base at Happy Valley, and shakes up the status quo for several of the show's core characters





