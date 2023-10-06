Footprints found at ancient lake challenge old belief of first humans in Americas

found in New Mexico, challenging once-conventional wisdom regarding humans migrating to the New World from Russia roughly 15,000 years ago, new research confirms.

According to research published Thursday in the journal Science, footprints discovered at the edge of an ancient lake bed in White Sands National Park date back to between 21,000 and 23,000 years ago.to be true, that humans did not reach the Americas until about 15,000 years ago when they crossed the Bering land bridge between Russia and Alaska — perhaps about 15,000 years ago.

This undated photo made available by the National Park Service in September 2021 shows fossilized human footprints at the White Sands National Park in New Mexico. The new study looked to affirm the dates by presenting two additional lines of evidence for the older range.

The new study isolated about 75,000 grains of pure pollen from the same sedimentary layer that contained the footprints. This October 2023 photo made available by the National Park Service shows White Sands National Park Resource Program Manager David Bustos at the White Sands National Park in New Mexico.The researchers also studied accumulated damage in the crystal lattices of ancient quartz grains to produce an age estimate.

Further evidence points to footprints in New Mexico being the oldest sign of humans in AmericasNew research shows that fossil footprints discovered at the edge of an ancient lakebed in New Mexico's White Sands National Park date back to between 21,000 and 23,000 years ago. Previously, archaeologists thought human ancestors arrived about 15,000 years ago. The research was published Thursday in the journal Science. Scientists analyzed conifer pollen and quartz grains found at the site to reach date estimates. Earlier research that analyzed seeds of aquatic plants found at the site also produced similar date estimates. Ancient humans at White Sands lived alongside giant ground sloths, bison and other megafauna.

