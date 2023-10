Football: State playoffs LIVE updates, results & featured coverage for Oct. 27-28

5-Kinnelon (5-3) at 4-Mountain Lakes (6-2), 7pm7-Lenape Valley (4-5) at 2-Rutherford (8-0), 6pm6-Pompton Lakes (4-4) at 3-Hanover Park (6-2), 7pm8-Paramus (6-3) at 1-Old Tappan (7-1), 7pm6-Randolph (5-4) at 3-Northern Highlands (7-2), 6:15pm5-Union (4-5) at 4-Ridgewood (4-4), 6:15pm7-Bridgewater-Raritan (3-6) at 2-Watchung Hills (7-2), 7pm5-Wood-Ridge (6-3) at 4-Weequahic (8-0), 7pm8-Madison (3-5) at 1-Caldwell (8-0), 7pm7-Ramsey (3-5) at 2-Bernards (9-0), 7pm6-Passaic Valley (5-2) at 3-Vernon...

