Football: Schnorrbusch ties school TD catches record as No. 14 Ramapo tops River Dell

Zach Schnorrbusch (17) of Ramapo makes the grab against Michael Danza (19) of Northern Highlands during the football game at Northern Highlands High School in Allendale, NJ on Friday, September 29, 2023.Landon DePrima threw for six touchdown passes and Zach Schnorrbusch tied a school record for TD receptions as Ramapo, No. 14 in the NJ.

com Top 20, overpowered River Dell 40-0 in Oradell to stay unbeaten.If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation.

Read more:

njdotcom »

College football Week 6 buzz: Red River Rivalry, Bama-A&M, upsets - ESPNWe've got a big slate of rivalries in Week 6 and some of them have some huge stakes. Our experts look at Red River stakes, the possibilities of a Maryland upset and more.

Euclid finds football opponent in River Rouge (Mich.) to replace Solonmeter

College Football Week 6 picks: Texas Longhorns will make statement Saturday in Red River RivalryGet breaking news on Alabama high school, college and professional sports, including the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers. Find scores, stats, photos, videos and join the forum discussions at al.com.

A Big 12 farewell to college football's Red River Showdown - ESPNRegardless of whether it's a nonconference game, a Big 12 showdown or an SEC battle, Texas vs. Oklahoma is must-see TV.

Red River Rivalry - The 10 games that define Texas-Oklahoma football series - ESPNWith the Longhorns and Sooners set to meet again, we look back at the most important games between the age-old foes.

Loreal Sarkisian, the 'First lady of Texas Longhorns football' makes football and fashion work | Exclusive interviewFootball and fashion may seem like an odd couple, but Loreal Sarkisian is making it work. She sat down with Our Rekha Muddaraj.