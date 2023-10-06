Football: McGuire kicks Ramsey to walk-off victory over Mahwah (WATCH)

It all came down to the foot of Kyle McGuire with two seconds left in the 56th edition of the Mahwah-Ramsey rivalry.

The senior strided to the ball and snuck the 18-yard field goal just inside the right upright to give the Rams a 17-14 victory on Friday in Ramsey.“Oh what a feeling it is,” McGuire said. “There were two minutes left and I looked at the score and I was like, ‘This might come down to me.’ I went right over to our kicking net and started practicing.

“I’m so happy for these seniors,” Ramsey head coach Adam Baeira added. “Mahwah is having a tremendous season and we knew it would be an even matchup. What better way to end it than on a field goal?”The Rams hit a five-yard run from senior Luca Gemma and had 15 more tacked on thanks to a late hit from the Thunderbirds (4-2). headtopics.com

Ball security from Gemma on a trio of runs and good clock management from Baeira and his staff got the game in position for McGuire to drill the walk-off winner. “It was a great team win,” Gemma said. “The line did a great job and McGuire had the winning field goal. You never know what can happen in a rivalry game.”Both teams were creative offensively and rolled the dice on fourth downs early and often. Mahwah attempted a fake punt on its own 27 in its first possession after halftime and Ramsey sniffed it out.

The Rams scored on the next play via a 28-yard sophomore strike from quarterback Justus Favata to wideout Roberto Cotes. It was their second scoring connection of the night as the first came in the second quarter on a 13-yard catch and run that saw Cotes break a handful of tackles. headtopics.com

