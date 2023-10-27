Football High Live: Scores, highlights, updates from Friday’s Week 10 games

Hoover’s early-season struggles may have taken away a little of the limelight of this year’s Class 7A, Region 3 matchup against Thompson but it hasn’t lessened the rivalry.The four-time reigning champion Warriors are 7-1 with their only loss coming to an undefeated Class 6A Clay-Chalkville team. The Bucs have rebounded from a 1-5 start to win their last three games and get back into the playoff chase.

Check back frequently tonight for updates from that game as well as Austin at Huntsville, Andalusia at Montgomery Catholic, Theodore at Saraland and many other key Week 10 games as the playoffs loom.Opelika hosts Dothan tonight in a key 7A, Region 2 game as the Bulldogs try to work their way into the playoffs.Senior night here in Moody as the Blue Devils get ready to take on Southside Gadsden in a key 5A R6 matchup.

New transfer Jared Smith is at the Hoover Met in street clothes for Thompson’s game against Hoover tonight. Smith transferred from Spain Park this week after playing for the Jaguars last Friday. New transfer four-star DE Jared Smith in street clothes for tonight's Thompson game against Hoover. Smith transferred from Spain Park this week. He's one of the state's top junior prospects.One of the biggest games in the state tonight takes place in Montgomery with Class 4A No. 1 Andalusia traveling to No. 3 Montgomery Catholic. Both teams are 9-0. headtopics.com

UMS-Wright’s Terry Curtis and Faith Academy’s Jack French chat before tonight’s 5A, Region 1 game at Faith. The two have combined for 664 career wins. Thompson and Hoover meet for the 13th time since 2016 tonight at the Hoover met. The Warriors and Bucs have played in the last six state semifinals. Thompson is ranked No. 2 in Class 7AReports this week indicate the AHSAA may be investigating the Gulf Shores athletic program this week after WKRG in Mobile aired a story citing documents alleging a local fitness company paid rent for several student-athletes.

