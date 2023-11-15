Football Fan's Connection to Famous Play

John Banks Newton, a football fan from Brentwood, Tenn., shares a connection with the Kick Six - his mom went into labor immediately after the famous play. Adam Griffith attempted a 57-yard field goal to win the 2013 Iron Bowl, CBS Announcer Verne Lundquist said the words, “On the way!” The phrase had a special meaning for Stephanie Newton of Brentwood, Tenn. - nine months pregnant with her second child, a boy, due in a week’s time.

Chris Davis was safely in the end zone 109 yards later, Newton realized her baby was going to arrive a lot sooner than expected. And now, a decade later, John Banks Newton is getting ready to once again celebrate his birthday, as his family remembers their connection to one of the most celebrated plays in college football history. “Any time a kid is born, it’s special,” Stephanie said. “But when you have something that’s such a memory... It was fun to tell everybody, ‘My water broke watching the Auburn-Alabama game.’” Stephanie, who grew up in Alabama, said she’s “neutral” when it comes to the state’s most bitter rivalr

United States Headlines Read more: ALDOTCOM »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FOXNEWS: Hollywood Heir Charged with Three Counts of Murder in Connection with Wife's DisappearanceSam Haskell IV, a Hollywood heir, has been charged with three counts of murder in Los Angeles after his wife and her parents went missing. The remains of his wife were found in a garbage bag, while the whereabouts of her parents remain unknown. Sam Haskell appeared in court wearing shackles and a suicide prevention vest.

Source: FoxNews | Read more »

MOTORTREND: The Shifter: A Connection Between Honda Civic Type R and Integra Type RThe shifter in the Honda Civic Type R shares more conceptually with the Integra Type R than any other Honda or Acura-badged sports car in the past 26 years. The way it drives and makes the driver feel channels the Integra in unique ways. This article explores the connection between the two models.

Source: MotorTrend | Read more »

EATTHİSNOTTHAT: The Connection Between Inflammation and Weight LossLearn about the connection between inflammation and weight loss, and discover ways to reduce inflammation for easier weight loss.

Source: EatThisNotThat | Read more »

CBSNEWS: Arrest Made in Connection with Death of Minnesota Hockey PlayerAn arrest has been made in connection with the death of a hockey player from Minnesota who was gravely injured during a hockey game in the U.K. last month.

Source: CBSNews | Read more »

NBCLA: Man Charged with Tampering with Evidence in Connection with Woman's DeathChad Christopher Stevens, 42, is charged with tampering with evidence with the intent to impair a human corpse in connection with the death of McKinney Police discovered the woman's body Sunday morning while executing a search warrant at a home in the 600 block of Pearson Avenue.

Source: NBCLA | Read more »

REFİNERY29: The Connection Between Hair and Mental HealthHair is not just a dead tissue, but it is deeply connected to identity, gender, culture, and religion. However, its connection to mental health is often overlooked.

Source: Refinery29 | Read more »