Football Fan's Connection to Famous Play

John Banks Newton, a football fan from Brentwood, Tenn., shares a connection with the Kick Six - his mom went into labor immediately after the famous play. Adam Griffith attempted a 57-yard field goal to win the 2013 Iron Bowl, CBS Announcer Verne Lundquist said the words, “On the way!” The phrase had a special meaning for Stephanie Newton of Brentwood, Tenn. - nine months pregnant with her second child, a boy, due in a week’s time.
Chris Davis was safely in the end zone 109 yards later, Newton realized her baby was going to arrive a lot sooner than expected. And now, a decade later, John Banks Newton is getting ready to once again celebrate his birthday, as his family remembers their connection to one of the most celebrated plays in college football history. “Any time a kid is born, it’s special,” Stephanie said. “But when you have something that’s such a memory... It was fun to tell everybody, ‘My water broke watching the Auburn-Alabama game.’” Stephanie, who grew up in Alabama, said she’s “neutral” when it comes to the state’s most bitter rivalr
