Footage shows Arizona woman allegedly pouring bleach into her US Air Force husband’s coffee maker

Disturbing footage shows the wife of a US Air Force airman allegedly pouring bleach into the family coffee maker multiple times in an attempt to kill her husband as they went through a divorce. Multiple hidden camera videos were recorded by the would-be victim andshowing Johnson allegedly pouring the toxic substance into the machine.

“Boom,” Roby says in a self-recorded video after pulling out a testing strip from the family coffee maker that came out purple for being positive for chlorinated water.

The couple — who have children together — was in the midst of a divorce when Roby began noticing his coffee tasted off for about two weeks while in Germany in March. Johnson is seen in the family’s laundry room pouring bleach into a small container.Seconds later, she appeared in the kitchen with the same container and was seen pouring it into the coffee maker.“He stated she knew that he would prep his coffee pot to be ready at night so that in the morning he just needed to turn it on to make his coffee,”. “At that time he stopped drinking the coffee but continued to pretend to drink.

Read more:

nypost »

Joby Aviation delivers first eVTOL air taxi to U.S. Air Force ahead of scheduleThe aircraft that was built in Marina will be stationed at Edwards Air Force Base for at least the next year, with charging and ground support equipment provided by Joby at the base site in a facil…

Body cam footage of two SAPD officers accused of using excessive force shown in courtThomas Villarreal and Carlos Castro were indicted on allegations of aggravated assault by a public servant. Their trial resumes Monday.

Former Air Force Golf Coach Broke Sports Betting Rules, NCAA SaysA former head coach of the Air Force men’s golf team broke NCAA rules by wagering on events played at the college level using an online sports betting site, the governing body says.

Pacific Airshow Returns to Huntington Beach with Air Force Thunderbirds, Navy Parachute TeamThe annual Pacific Airshow returned to Huntington Beach, with the event back in full swing following the COVID-19 pandemic and a massive oil spill that cut it short two years ago.

New body camera footage shows aftermath of Ponte Vedra triple stabbingThe man accused of a triple stabbing outside a Pete Vedra Beach restaurant in June appeared in court Thursday.

shows the wife of a US Air Force airman allegedly pouring bleach into the family coffee maker multiple times in an attempt to kill her husband as they went through a divorce.by police in Tucson, Arizona, with attempted murder for allegedly lacing her husband Roby Johnson’s coffee with a chemical while the pair lived at his duty station in Germany and in Arizona.

Multiple hidden camera videos were recorded by the would-be victim andshowing Johnson allegedly pouring the toxic substance into the machine.

“Boom,” Roby says in a self-recorded video after pulling out a testing strip from the family coffee maker that came out purple for being positive for chlorinated water.

The couple — who have children together — was in the midst of a divorce when Roby began noticing his coffee tasted off for about two weeks while in Germany in March.

Johnson is seen in the family’s laundry room pouring bleach into a small container.Seconds later, she appeared in the kitchen with the same container and was seen pouring it into the coffee maker.“He stated she knew that he would prep his coffee pot to be ready at night so that in the morning he just needed to turn it on to make his coffee,”. “At that time he stopped drinking the coffee but continued to pretend to drink.”

Roby, believing his wife was trying to poison him since they were in Germany, opted to gather evidence and wait till they returned to the US before sharing the chilling findings with law enforcement, according to court documents.

The family moved to base housing on David Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona in early July.

Johnson was believed to be poisoning her husband’s coffee since March 2023.Footage from July 5 showed Johnson sinisterly looking over her shoulder in the kitchen as she carried out the near-fatal scheme.

On July 6, he filed a report with the Tucson Police Department.report was not followed up

with due to the video reportedly not clearly showing what she was pouring into his drink.

Two weeks later, on July 16, Johnson was caught on camera pouring a large bottle of bleach into a smaller container when she was in the couple’s laundry room.

Moments after transferring the bleach, Johnson entered the kitchen and poured the contents from the small container into the coffee maker within seconds.

Roby continued to test the coffee maker regularly, already aware his wife was trying to kill him.

Bubbles from the bleacher were seen floating in the water container of the family coffee maker.“You can smell it from here. You can smell it,” he announced in one video before testing the coffee maker.

“Look at that,” he said, pulling the positive test out from the coffee maker.

“Totally changed,” Roby said, indicating the test was now purple and positive.

In complete disbelief, Roby repeatedly said, “Wow,” and showed the bubbles inside the water holder of the coffee maker before ending the video.

Police detained Johnson on July 18 after Roby submitted the evidence.

Roby Johnson, the would-be murder victim, tested the coffee maker multiple times and found it had high traces of chlorine.Roby believes she tried to poison him to collect benefits, according to court documents.

Johnson remains at the Pima County Jail on a $250,000 bond and was charged with attempted homicide, attempted aggravated assault and adding poison to food/drink, online records show.

Upon being detained, Johnson immediately requested an attorney and was not questioned.

The judge ruled since Johnson has family in the Philippines, she was a flight risk and requested a high bond.