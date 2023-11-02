Food Quiz: Controversial Pizza Opinions Poll

United States Headlines Read more: BUZZFEED »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CARSCOOP: Watch Joe Rogan Fire A Broadside Arrow At The Tesla CybertruckThe controversial podcaster tested the controversial truck with its controversial creator standing just feet away

Source: Carscoop | Read more ⮕

COMICBOOK: DiGiorno Introduces Thanksgiving PizzaMove over pineapple on pizza, the toppings on Thanksgiving Pizza may be the most interesting yet.

Source: ComicBook | Read more ⮕

SACURRENT: WTF Food News: DiGiorno selling turkey and gravy-topped Thanksgiving pizzaYou may have debated whether pineapple belongs on pizza, but Illinois-based frozen pizza brand DiGiorno is about to make that topping topic passé.

Source: SAcurrent | Read more ⮕

BUZZFEED: Food Quiz: Taylor Swift Era Thanksgiving DinnerThis year (and every year) I'm thankful for Taylor Swift.

Source: BuzzFeed | Read more ⮕

BUZZFEED: Spice Girls Food QuizI was watching Beckham this weekend and I am now in my Spice Girls revival era!

Source: BuzzFeed | Read more ⮕

BUZZFEED: Food Quiz: Make Pasta Guess Number Of SiblingsIf you like pesto the best, you're DEFINITELY an only child.

Source: BuzzFeed | Read more ⮕