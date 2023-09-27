Food prices are rising as countries limit exports. Blame climate change, El Nino and Russia’s war

Restrictions on food exports are spilling over from rice and wheat to other essentials. This ranges from Tanzania's limits on shipping onions to its neighbors and Morocco's restrictions on tomatoes to ongoing bans of some kinds of rice in Asia. Timothy Kinyua unloads sacks of onions from Ethiopia at an open market in Nairobi, Kenya Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. Restrictions on the export of the vegetable by neighboring Tanzania has led prices to triple.

The prices for onions from Tanzania were the highest in seven years, Kinyua said. Some traders have adjusted by getting produce from Ethiopia. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)2 of 6People buy onions at an open market in Nairobi, Kenya Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. Restrictions on the export of the vegetable by neighboring Tanzania has led prices to triple. Some traders have adjusted by getting produce from Ethiopia. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)3 of 6Charina Em poses in one of her food stores in Manila on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. Food store owners in the capital city are losing money, with prices increasing rapidly since Sept. 1. “We cannot save money anymore. It is like we just work so that we can have food daily,” said Em. (AP Photo/Joeal Calupitan)4 of 6Ronnel Gardon tends rice supplies at a shop in Manila on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. Food stores in Manila are losing money, with prices increasing rapidly since Sept. 1 and customers who used to snap up supplies in bulk buying smaller quantities.

