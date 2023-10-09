Food, clothing, airlines: Ozempic is coming for these industries and more

Some companies say they are already noticing a difference in how users of weight-loss drugs shop, buying less food. Stock prices of the makers of many snack brands have declined.

Doug McMillon, Walmart’s chief executive, said in an August earnings call that GLP-1 drugs — which it sells through its pharmacy — were helping to propel its business. The drugs have helped lift its sales but not profits, according to Bank of America, because brand-name drugs have lower profit margins.

Bank of America analysts extrapolated the effect of the drugs even more broadly, saying in a report last week that by reducing cravings and addictive behaviors, the effect of the drugs could ripple across the markets for tobacco, alcohol and gaming.that if enough overweight adults lost enough pounds on these drugs, they could reduce the weight of an airplane. headtopics.com

The demand for the weight-loss drugs has been so hot that the two drugmakers who dominate the sector, Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly,to satisfy patient demand. Health care providers wrote more than 9 million prescriptions of GLP-1 drugs in the last three months of 2022, according to data-analytics firm Trilliant Health.

The ultimate size of the market, however, is vastly greater. More than 40 percent of American adults meet the criteria for obesity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. headtopics.com

“We’re going to react to whatever happens, but we don’t think it’s going to be a meaningful impact to us because of the celebratory nature,” Rick Cardenas, chief executive of Darden Restaurants, which includes Olive Garden, said in an earnings call last month. “If it suppresses appetite a little bit, they’re still going to eat.

