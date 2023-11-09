Food Banks Struggle to Meet Demand as Pandemic Assistance is Slashed

Stockpiles of canned goods and pasta at the Capital Area Food Bank warehouse will be shipped to food banks across the region before Thanksgiving. Since the federal government slashed pandemic-era food assistance in March, Tahjae Pitt has been skimping on laundry. “I’ve got three bags of dirty clothes because I had to spend money on groceries,” said Pitt, 26, a single mother in Southeast D.C. “I had to make sure my son had food.

” “We are seeing unprecedented demand,” said Jackie DeCarlo, chief executive of Manna Food Center, a nonprofit food distribution center in Montgomery County. Manna provided meals to 5,781 families last month, DeCarlo said, eclipsing its monthly high during the pandemic by about 1,000. Food for Others, a food bank in Fairfax County, has distributed 30 percent more food this year than last year, serving about 200 to 250 people daily, development and communications coordinator Hannah Brockway said





