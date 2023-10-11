FOMC minutes: Members agreed rates should stay restrictive for some time

Federal Reserve released the minutes from its September 19-20 meeting. The minutes showed that officials saw risks to achieving goals had become more two-sided. US Dollar drops marginally after the minutes. ng to the document, members generally judged the risks to achieving goals had become more two-sided. Most members continued to see upside risks to inflation.

Almost all participants judged it appropriate to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 5-1/4 to 5-1/2 percent at this meeting. Participants judged that maintaining this restrictive stance of policy would support further progress toward the Committee's goals while allowing the Committee time to gather additional data to evaluate this progress.

