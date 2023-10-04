| Following a deadly bus accident, a man searches for his son

One morning in February 2012, a 5-year-old named Milad packed up the sweets he’d received the night before in his tiny backpack, kissed his mother goodbye and got on a bus for a school field trip. Not long after, Milad’s father, Abed, received a phone call from his nephew. “Did Milad go on the outing today?” the nephew asked. “There was an accident with a school bus near Jaba.

So begins “A Day in the Life of Abed Salama,” by journalist Nathan Thrall, formerly of the International Crisis Group and author of “Thrall wrote for the New York Review of Books and, as the title suggests, chronicles the long day and night following the school bus accident as Abed attempts to find Milad and determine whether he is alive.

Abed, his family and the bus accident are the central threads that tie the book together. In addition to the Salama family, readers learn about several other parents who had harrowing journeys before finding their children, dead or alive. Thrall also profiles some of the rescue workers — both Palestinian and Jewish — as well as people who, deliberately or not, had a hand in causing the accident. headtopics.com

