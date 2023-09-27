| Follow along with commentators as they watch the GOP debate

Washington Post opinion columnists and outside commentators will offer live commentary on the GOP presidential debate on Sept. 27. Follow along at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time.

At the debate, the dominant GOP figures of the 20th and 21st centuries are once again colliding in the Republican mind, as the 45th president is sitting out a debate held at the final resting place of the 40th president. Post Opinions has gathered a panel of Republican and Republican-friendly commentators to watch and discuss the party’s present and future.

