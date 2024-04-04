Foggy Morning with Scattered Showers Expected

After several soggy days, the sky has cleared, allowing fog to develop. Watch for reduced visibility on your morning drive. In some areas, visibility is as low as 1/4 mile. Clouds will increase this afternoon, as an upper level low drifts across the Susquehanna Valley. Scattered showers are possible, but the rain won't be as widespread or as heavy as yesterday. An additional few hundredths to 0.25' of rain is possible. Highs will reach 52 degrees, with a light northwesterly breeze.

Tonight, lows will fall to the upper 30s under mostly cloudy skies. A 10-20 mph breeze will prevent fog development. Spotty showers are possible overnight. Friday will feature mostly cloudy skies, with a few rain/snow showers. Highs will reach the upper 40s, and it will turn windy. Expect sustained northwesterly winds at 15-25 mph, with gusts to 35 mph. An isolated shower is still possible Saturday under mostly cloudy skies. Highs will remain below average, in the low 50

