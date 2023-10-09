Foe Cinematographer Mátyás Erdély On The Beautiful Sadness Of The Sci-Fi Film

Summary New sci-fi thriller Foe offers an exploration of both marriage and humanity, following a couple whose lives are thrown into turmoil by the request of a mysterious stranger. Based on a novel of the same name by I'm Thinking of Ending Things author Iain Reid, the story is set in 2065 in a desolate world where many have relocated off of Earth due to climate change.
Mátyás Erdély Talks Foe Screen Rant: I would love to hear the biggest themes and general atmosphere that you really wanted to come through in terms of the film's cinematography. I think a sense of trying to find freedom and trying to fulfill your dreams was something that was very important. But to answer the question how would I define the visual approach, there's definitely a sort of melancholia in the film, but I think it's more subtle, and it's much more subtextual, and much more lifelike - definitely less in your face.
Mátyás Erdély: Yeah, I don't think our goal was to make it more - I never felt like, "Okay, let's do something that we haven't done before." I don't think our ideas were guided by that necessarily. Although, as you said, yes we are kind of locked up in this house, which creates a sense of claustrophobia, which I think is very important to the story.
And I never felt, or I don't remember any discussions, where this became a topic to kind of avoid this, we were like, "Okay, let's put the camera that is connecting to these characters the most profound way and not worry about whatever happened before and not worry about whatever were to happen after.
Can you think of any examples of one of those scenes that was incredibly technical that you had to go over a lot beforehand? I feel there's a lot of showing off going on in a lot of the films I've seen recently, and most of them - not all of them - but most of them I feel are not just unnecessary, but they're actually hurting the film itself.