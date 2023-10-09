Foe Cinematographer Mátyás Erdély On The Beautiful Sadness Of The Sci-Fi Film

Summary New sci-fi thriller Foe offers an exploration of both marriage and humanity, following a couple whose lives are thrown into turmoil by the request of a mysterious stranger. Based on a novel of the same name by I'm Thinking of Ending Things author Iain Reid, the story is set in 2065 in a desolate world where many have relocated off of Earth due to climate change.

Mátyás Erdély Talks Foe Screen Rant: I would love to hear the biggest themes and general atmosphere that you really wanted to come through in terms of the film's cinematography. I think a sense of trying to find freedom and trying to fulfill your dreams was something that was very important. But to answer the question how would I define the visual approach, there's definitely a sort of melancholia in the film, but I think it's more subtle, and it's much more subtextual, and much more lifelike - definitely less in your face.

Mátyás Erdély: Yeah, I don't think our goal was to make it more - I never felt like, "Okay, let's do something that we haven't done before." I don't think our ideas were guided by that necessarily. Although, as you said, yes we are kind of locked up in this house, which creates a sense of claustrophobia, which I think is very important to the story. headtopics.com

And I never felt, or I don't remember any discussions, where this became a topic to kind of avoid this, we were like, "Okay, let's put the camera that is connecting to these characters the most profound way and not worry about whatever happened before and not worry about whatever were to happen after.

Can you think of any examples of one of those scenes that was incredibly technical that you had to go over a lot beforehand? I feel there's a lot of showing off going on in a lot of the films I've seen recently, and most of them - not all of them - but most of them I feel are not just unnecessary, but they're actually hurting the film itself. headtopics.com

Read more:

screenrant »

Foe director Garth Davis on making the most devastating sci-fi movie everDT Video

South Carolina State rolls past D-III foe Virginia Lynchburg 56-6Aiden Weber got things started by returning a blocked punt for a touchdown and Corey Fields Jr. threw three touchdown passes to lead South Carolina State past Virginia Lynchburg 56-6. The Bulldogs forced a three-and-out on Lynchburg’s first possession and Jayvon Snow blocked the resulting punt. Weber returned the ball 12 yards for a touchdown. The Bulldogs went on to lead 28-0 at the end of the first quarter, scoring three offensive touchdowns without a drive of longer than 40 yards. The Bulldog

Arizona Diamondbacks face familiar foe in Los Angeles in NLDSGame 1 of the NLDS is on Saturday and 12Sports is with the D-backs as they prepare to take on their NL West rival, the Los Angeles Dodgers

Foe Director Garth Davis On The Narrative Complexities Of The Sci-Fi ThrillerGarth Davis, the director and co-writer of Foe, discusses the intricacies and overarching environmental themes of the new sci-fi thriller.

Foe (2023) | ScreenRantFoe is a sci-fi thriller film by director Garth Davis, based on the novel of the same name. Married couple Henrietta and Junior tend the land inherited by Junior's family until a stranger appears at the door, offering Junior to head to space while leaving Henrietta in the care of a robot during his absence.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.Foe director Garth Davis revealed why he sees Saoirse Ronan's Hen as the beating heart of his moody sci-fi thriller.