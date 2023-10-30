FNF Week 9 Player of the Week nominees

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Week 9 of high school football is in the books, so it’s time to introduce you to the Player of the Week nominees.Caleb attributed 5 catches, 75 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Rams big 42-20 win over New Brockton. He also added 8 tackles, 3 for loss and 2 sacks on defense.Adams threw for 192 yards and five touchdown passes, all in the first half, off 14-of-18 passing to spark CHHS in a 44-6 win over Selma.
McKenzie had three interceptions and two tackles on defense and earned 186 yards rushing and two scores on 18 carries and threw for 81 yards off 4-of-5 passing with a TD in the Lions' 48-32 win over McKenzie.Benbow had 17 tackles, one for a loss, and added 86 yards and a touchdown on offense in Zion Chapel's 56-28 win over Abbeville.
