Flyers' Playoff Picture Grows Murkier with Loss to Sabres

Owen Tippett notched his 28th career goal, a new career high, and added an assist, but it wasn't enough as the Flyers ' playoff picture grew even murkier. Flyers goaltender Ivan Fedotov (right), making his first NHL start, stops a shot by Buffalo's Dylan Cozens in the first period. The Flyers have gone streaking — and not in a good way. They have hit a major pothole, one they are struggling to get out of and have grabbed a six-pack of losses thanks to a 4-2 defeat against the Buffalo Sabres .

The Flyers showed some signs of life in the game and seemed to dominate puck possession for long stretches. But a loss is still a loss, and there’s not much time left to right the ship as the Flyers have just five games left. The Flyers allowed four shots on goal in the first period, but one saw the back of the net. Tage Thompson was lost on the rush down the right side and made a slight deke before putting the puck in around the outstretched leg of Ivan Fedotov to give the Sabres a 1-0 lead

Flyers Playoff Picture Murkier Loss Sabres Owen Tippett Career-High Defeat Uncertain

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PhillyInquirer / 🏆 81. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Flyers say it’s the ‘perfect time’ to hit the road as they reach the final stretchThe Flyers begin a four-game road trip starting Friday in Buffalo against the streaking Sabres.

Source: PhillyDailyNews - 🏆 89. / 67 Read more »

The Flyers are keeping close tabs on their playoff rivals as they hit the home stretchThe Flyers are three points ahead of the Washington Capitals and five ahead of the New York Islanders with 13 games remaining.

Source: PhillyInquirer - 🏆 81. / 68 Read more »

NHL playoff race heats up as Capitals, Flyers, Red Wings vie for two spots in EastGoing into Thursday, the Flyers (82 points, nine games left) are third in the Metropolitan Division, the Capitals (81 points, 11 games left) hold the second and final wild-card spot and the Red Wings (79 points, 10 games left) are the first team out.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

Philadelphia Flyers Need to Start Winning to Secure Playoff SpotThe Philadelphia Flyers earned a point in their 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Islanders, but they need to start winning games to secure a playoff spot.

Source: PhillyInquirer - 🏆 81. / 68 Read more »

What Joel Embiid's return means for the Philadelphia 76ers and the East playoff picturePhiladelphia's MVP big man is back, and he's already making game-saving plays. Here's what a healthy Joel Embiid changes about the East's race to the postseason.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »

Dallas Stars playoff picture: Central Division and Western Conference standingsThe Dallas Stars played one of their worst games of the season last night and fell to the New Jersey Devils by a final score of 6-2.

Source: wfaa - 🏆 543. / 51 Read more »