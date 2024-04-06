Flyers' Effort Falls Short in Playoff Race

The Flyers ' effort was better but didn't yield the necessary result. With five games left, the playoff race is heating up.In the three games leading into Friday, the Flyers had been outscored 13-5. But the good news is, despite the result, the Flyers played their best game since losing in overtime to the New York Rangers on March 26. The Russian netminder made his NHL debut Monday in relief of Sam Ersson against the New York Islanders and was nothing short of spectacular.

He made 19 saves on 21 shots and helped the Flyers send the game to overtime to earn a much-needed point.“Not the best game for me. ... First start of a game in the NHL and, I don’t know, 100% I should be better,” Fedotov said. To be fair, he hasn’t had much ice time since being introduced by the Flyers a week ago. He was the backup last Saturday before the team was off Sunday and Tuesda

Flyers Playoff Race NHL Russian Netminder Fedotov

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PhillyInquirer / 🏆 81. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Nothing short of spectacular’: Sean Couturier named Flyers’ Bill Masterton Trophy nomineeThe award is given to the player who 'best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to ice hockey.' Couturier missed almost two full seasons due to two back surgeries.

Source: PhillyDailyNews - 🏆 89. / 67 Read more »

Matt Gaetz’s Effort to Boot Trump-Backed Nemesis Mike Bost Falls FlatIn Tuesday’s election, Rep. Mike Bost (R-IL) survived a primary challenge fueled by the Florida congressman.

Source: thedailybeast - 🏆 307. / 63 Read more »

2 men missing after falling into Eagle Falls, search turned to recovery effortSnohomish County officials are looking for two men who fell into the water at Eagle Falls Saturday afternoon.

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »

OPINION: Planned Inlet View Elementary replacement design falls shortASD has an obligation to taxpayers to address these design oversights when asking for voter support.

Source: adndotcom - 🏆 293. / 63 Read more »

Hawaii’s Latest Bid for Legal Sports Betting Falls Short, Study Proposed InsteadAloha State supporters of legal sports betting may have to settle for a study of online wagering this year.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Massachusetts Falls Short in February of Matching Huge January Hold, RevenueAfter getting crushed by sportsbooks in January, when the Bay State’s online and retail operators generated record revenue of $72.7 million, bettors brought the hold down from 11.16% to 9.93% in February.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »