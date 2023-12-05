Flyers defeat Penguins in overtime

And they came out on the winning end again. They beat the Penguins, 2-1, in overtime at the Wells Fargo Center. Sean Couturier scored the OT winner off a feed from Travis Konecny. Two days ago, Couturier scored the shootout winner to giveTyson Foerster scored the other goal for the Flyers (13-10-2), who have gone past regulation in four of their last five games. Meanwhile, four of the Flyers' last five victories have been decided by one goal and after regulation.

"I think if you look since the start of the year, we've matched up pretty well against any team," Couturier said."We're confident in the way we play and we haven't backed down at all, even through some downs and adversity. "I think we're starting to get more and more comfortable playing these kind of games where they're tight and we're managing them better. It's nice to see the growth in our team; we've just got to keep doing it."The 21-year-old winger buried a game-tying goal from the circle in the second perio





