Flyana Boss, which rhymes with Diana Ross, sprinted into virality over the summer with several TikToks of their song ‘You Wish’

The undulation of brightly outfitted devotees was directed into an orderly line, and Flyana Boss posed for pictures filled with peace signs, hugs and dancing. Now, the hip-hop group says they’re ready to switch gears from just being “the running girls.” Summer’s over. Folayan says she’s gotten shin splints from having to run so much, and Bobbi LaNea just wants to run solely for exercise again. Flyana Boss yearns to transition from a viral internet act to mainstream celebrities with staying power.

More videos for the same song meant more chances for their faces to appear on a user’s TikTok “For You” page or social media feed, while new visual elements stopped people from scrolling away even if they’d seen Flyana Boss before. headtopics.com

Bobbi LaNea first rapped about “all the brand deals that I’m swimming in” when Flyana Boss didn’t have any. Now, they’ve been backed by DoorDash, Peloton and Pizza Hut. Folayan and Bobbi LaNea have denied accusations that they’ve fronted as independent, grassroot musicians while secretly leveraging industry connections and marketing to become successful.

From Coke floats to Cronuts, going viral can have a lasting effect on a small businessLexington Candy Shop has had a line outside for over a year since a TikTok of its Coke float went viral. The owner of Fatima's Grill parlayed his viral fame into an expansion. When a smaller restaurant unexpectedly goes viral on TikTok or other social media, the sudden demand can be overwhelming. Owners have to adapt on the fly, revamping operations to quickly serve a crush of people. But savvy business owners who are able to adapt can parlay newfound fame into a lasting boost for their business

