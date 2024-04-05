Fly Me to the Moon: New Title for Project Artemis Revealed

Originally called as Project Artemis , the space race movie has now been officially titled as Fly Me to the Moon. Set in the 1960s, the film is directed by Greg Berlanti from a screenplay written by Rose Gilroy . It is produced by Johansson , Jonathan Lia , and Keenan Flynn through their These Pictures banner. Further details about its plot and characters are still under wraps.At the moment, Johansson is also currently preparing for upcoming feature directorial debut, titled Eleanor the Great.

It will be led by June Squibb, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Jessica Hecht and Erin Kellyman. She will also next be seen in Disney’s long-in-development remake of Tower of Terror, and is also set to lend her voice in the animated prequel Transformers One. As for Tatum, he will be starring as a tech billionaire in Zoey Kravitz’s directorial debut film Blink Twic

