Fluye la desinformación antes de voto en Ohio sobre el aborto, y un sitio web legislativo contribuye

Pero los mensajes no proceden sólo de los grupos antiabortistas que se oponen a la enmienda constitucional, sino que están siendo promovidos en la página web oficial del Senado de Ohio, controlado por los republicanos.

“Mis colegas (republicanos) dicen que esto se hace porque los medios de comunicación más importantes no imprimirán lo que ellos escriben. Pero, por supuesto, los principales medios de comunicación no publicarán esto porque es objetivamente incorrecto y en esencia miente”, dijo el senador estatal demócrata Bill DeMora, cuya bancada se enfadó por el blog y por su presencia en la página oficial del Senado.

Read more:

sdut »

Ohio 2025 Linebacker Eli Lee Commits to Ohio StateOhio State has added another playmaker to its defense for the 2025 class with the addition of Ohio linebacker Eli Lee. Read more ⮕

State leaders announce new initiative to reduce chronic absence rateOhio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted joined other state officials Friday in announcing the Ohio School Attendance Taskforce's new Stay In The Game initiative.Ohio's chronic Read more ⮕

Ryan Day optimistic that Ohio State will ‘get some guys back’ to play WisconsinRyan Day provides his final updates as Ohio State prepares to face Wisconsin. Read more ⮕

Ohio's typical worker has dealt with shrinking wages since 2019, according to reportTroubleshooter Reporter at News 5 Cleveland Read more ⮕

Ohio woman lured men with sex, drugged, robbed them, now faces murder charges, authorities sayRebecca Auborn, 33, is charged with four counts of murder in connection with fatal overdoses in the Columbus area. Read more ⮕

Truck crashes into buggy in western Ohio, injuring teen Amish girl, killing horseThe force of the crash threw the 18-year-old Amish girl from the buggy, authorities say. Read more ⮕