Flu shot myths make us sick — experts bust 6 of the major ones

As a result, in the U.S. there were at least 26 million illnesses, 290,000 hospitalizations and 19,000 deaths caused by the flu last season, People who think they came down with the flu after getting vaccinated probably had an unrelated upper-respiratory sickness, or already were infected with flu when they received the shot.

Myth 2: The flu is not that serious

The flu shot is especially important for pregnant women, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that all pregnant women receive the flu vaccine. Since the flu vaccine comes in two forms — the shot, which doesn't contain a live virus, and a nasal spray, which contains a weakened one — pregnant women should only receive the vaccine in a shot, not in nasal form.

During the last flu season of 2022 to 2023, there was an early start to the season, higher than normal pediatric hospitalizations and deaths — and an unprecedented

Heading into the new flu season, here are some key medical facts that dispel six myths about the flu shot and the bug itself.Not possible: The flu shot contains an inactive virus and cannot give you influenza.

It’s possible that your immune system will respond to the vaccine by causing you to feel slightly achy or to have a runny nose — but that’s very different from a case of influenza.

People who say they have a “slight” case of the flu are often coming down with a cold or a seasonal allergy. But symptoms of the flu are much worse: high fever, vomiting, trouble breathing, sore throat, cough, chills, body aches, headache, fatigue and diarrhea.

The flu can often be a deadly disease — especially for people in high-risk groups such as infants, older people and those with underlying health conditions.Myth 3: Pregnant women shouldn’t get the flu shot

The flu shot is especially important for pregnant women, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that all pregnant women receive the flu vaccine.

Pregnant women, in fact, have a higher risk for serious complications from the flu than other women.

And getting the flu shot while pregnant protects a baby for months after delivery. That’s especially important because infants younger than six months can’t get flu shots of their own — and they’re more likely to suffer serious complications if they catch the flu.

Since the flu vaccine comes in two forms — the shot, which doesn't contain a live virus, and a nasal spray, which contains a weakened one — pregnant women should only receive the vaccine in a shot, not in nasal form. Myth 4: If you got the flu — or the vaccine — last year, you're safe

Every year, a different strain of the flu virus is circulating, and each year’s vaccine is custom-tailored to that year’s strain.

Additionally, the flu vaccine loses its potency over time, so a shot given a year ago needs an update.

The current 2023 to 2024 flu vaccines performed well against the viruses that were circulating in the Southern Hemisphere during their flu season, which is now near its end, so this year’s vaccine is believed to be highly effective.

A CDC study found that people who had received a flu vaccine in the Southern Hemisphere this past year were half as likely to be hospitalized with the flu compared to people who had not been vaccinated.

Everyone can get the flu, even if you’re not in a high-risk group. Moreover, even young, healthy people can spread the flu to someone who is in a high-risk group — possibly killing them.

And young people who miss work — and miss having fun with their friends — cost the U.S. economy an estimated $3.2 billion in direct medical costs, and indirect costs of $8 billion.

The CDC estimates that vaccination prevented 79,000 flu hospitalizations and 6.6 million flu-associated illnesses during the 2012-2013 influenza season. Myth 6: The flu vaccine is dangerous. In fact, the flu vaccine is one of the safest and most reliable vaccines ever devised. Side effects of the shot — if any — are usually very mild and are typically limited to soreness at the injection site.

In very rare cases — about one in a million — a person may get Guillain-Barré Syndrome, which causes muscle weakness and paralysis. But given how widespread the flu is, and how deadly the disease can be, any risk of severe side effects is considered negligible.

