Floyd Abrams: Speaking Freely Director On How Floyd's Work Protects The First Amendment

Floyd Abrams: Speaking Freely debuted on September 22nd and is currently available to stream on the PBS app. With a runtime of 1 hour and 23 minutes, the biopic centers around the career of lawyer and legal expert, Floyd Abrams, and how his contributions expounded upon the First Amendment.

Yael Melamede: It was an original idea. I started talking to Floyd when I was doing a six-part series for Alex Gibney and for Amblin Entertainment around Why We Hate. I had finished a film a year before that on why we lie, basically a film about dishonesty.

Yael Melamede: He was amazing. He was incredibly gracious and generous. I think Floyd is somebody who landed in exactly the thing they should have been doing in life. It just seems so perfect for him. The way his mind works, the way he enjoys the law, the impact he's had—it was kind of this very virtuous cycle for him.

Yael Melamede: It's such a complicated case. I think, for me, what was interesting, in terms of Floyd, was how he views the case. He was such a darling of the left up until that case, and that case together with other cases that he has taken that have to do with protecting corporate speech are not popular. headtopics.com

It's interesting that a lot of the organizations who you would think would be in support of transparency actually aren't. And in some ways, I don't know if that's why they don't support it, but it would mean that their donors would be more known to people, and they don't want their donors to feel in any way anxious about giving money.

One, Nina Totenberg, around the Clarence Thomas confirmation, who had secret information that was published, and the second being Judith Miller, who, in fact, didn't publish anything secret, but the Special Counsel knew that she had information, so he subpoenaed her for it, which is really extraordinary. She didn't even write anything about it, but she was subpoenaed.

Few Americans say conservatives can speak freely on college campuses, an AP-NORC/UChicago poll showsAmericans view college campuses as far friendlier to liberals than to conservatives when it comes to free speech, with adults across the political spectrum seeing less tolerance for those on the right, according to a new poll.

