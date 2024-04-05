Flourishing Romances Linked to Proactive Behaviors, Study Finds

A new study suggests that flourishing romances are more likely to be the result of proactive behaviors rather than a soulmate spark . The study found that couples who actively engage in behaviors such as communication, compromise, and support are more likely to have successful and fulfilling relationships.

The researchers emphasize the importance of taking action and putting effort into maintaining and nurturing a romantic partnership.

