FloTrack Hit With a Class-Action Lawsuit

Did you recently wake up to an email about a class action lawsuit against FloSports? Those who have subscribed to the service were notified this week that FloSports disclosed its subscribers’ personal information to Facebook via the Facebook Tracking Pixel, without its subscribers’ consent, in violation of the Video Privacy Protection Act (the “VPPA”). In other words, FloSports has been allowing Facebook to track what its subscribers watch without them knowing about it. Not a great look.

The only hitch is that these equal shares will come after deducting any court-approved attorneys’ fees and expenses. That likely makes your nice chunk of change…not so nice. The settlement also requires FloSports to suspend operation of the Facebook Tracking Pixel on any pages on its website that both include video content and have a URL that identifies the video content viewed. So if you’ve been watching races on FloSports and received the class action email, you might as well file a claim.

Read more:

runnersworld

