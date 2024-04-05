Florida woman allegedly assaulted during 'sexy time' argument

A couple who'd been living together got into a shouting match 'over missing items from a recent shopping trip' and when the girlfriend thought it 'eventually calmed down,' things allegedly turned violent in the bedroom. The girlfriend told police in Florida on Tuesday evening, March 26, 'She was in the bedroom with Quentin conducting 'sexy time' when Quentin began to get upset due to the way the victim was holding his .

''The victim advised she was struck so hard, she was left with a knot on her head.' The arrest report mentioned officers seeing 'a small knot on the top of her forehead' when she showed up at police headquarters the next day. The victim had pictures on her phone showing the knot 'was more prominent just after the incident occurred

Florida Assault Argument Couple Bedroom Violent

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CBS21NEWS / 🏆 304. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Could Florida's new social media law impact the future of Florida high school sports?Young athletes are using social media to get recruited. If DeSantis restricts social media use, what will they do?

Source: FCN2go - 🏆 523. / 51 Read more »

GOP-Backed Candidate Flips Mayor Seat in District Biden DominatedA Florida GOP-backed candidate, Tom Carney, won the mayoral race in Delray Beach, Florida.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

LIVE RESULTS: Florida’s presidential primary, results in northeast Florida local racesThough President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump clinched enough delegates to win their respective party’s presidential nomination last week, voters in Florida will be going to the polls Tuesday to cast a vote in a Republican presidential primary.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Hundreds of Northeast Florida athletes compete in Special Olympics Florida ‘Area Games’Hundreds of athletes in Northeast Florida showed off their talent Saturday as they competed in the Special Olympics Florida “Area Games.”

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

University of Florida to open new graduate campus in JacksonvilleThe University of Florida’s Florida Semiconductor Institute is coming to Jacksonville.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Florida Woman Accused of Kidnapping Neighbor's ChildA Florida woman is charged with kidnapping after locking herself and her neighbor's child inside her apartment. The neighbor broke a window to try and reach her daughter. A deputy had to climb through the broken window to rescue the child.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »