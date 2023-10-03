Florida video shows driver swinging machete during ‘road rage incident’

The Miami Springs Police Department has arrested a driver seen on video swinging a machete at another motorist. (Courtesy: Miami Springs Police Department)The Miami Springs Police Department has arrested Luis Ruiz-Herrera, who they say was seen on video swinging a machete at another motorist. (Courtesy: Miami Springs Police Department).

The Miami Springs Police Department has arrested Luis Ruiz-Herrera, who they say was seen on video swinging a machete at another motorist. (Courtesy: Miami Springs Police Department).Luis Ruiz-Herrera was taken into custody on Monday after the attack that unfolded at the intersection of NW 42 Avenue and NW 36 Street, according to the

Investigators say Ruiz-Herrera, who was"armed with a machete," exited his vehicle and approached the victim who was riding a motor scooter. "The victim was able to dismount his motor scooter in time and retreat backwards as Ruiz-Herrera closed the gap between them. Ruiz-Herrera swung the machete at the victim, making contact with the left side of his face," the Miami Springs Police Department said in a statement.

Read more:

FoxNews »

‘Quite shocking': Man arrested in Florida road-rage machete attack caught on cameraA man is facing charges after he was caught on camera attacking another man with a machete during a road-rage incident in Miami Springs.

Evacuation orders issued for wildfire Garfield CountyEvacuation orders were issued between County Road 301 and County Road 309 in Garfield County.

Video shows bloodied Black man surrounded by officers during Florida traffic stopA sheriff’s office in northeast Florida says it is investigating a traffic stop captured on video by a bystander showing a handcuffed Black man with swollen eyes and a bloody face sitting on the ground surrounded by officers outside a vehicle

Video shows bloodied Black man surrounded by officers during Florida traffic stopA sheriff’s office in northeast Florida says it is investigating a traffic stop captured on video by a bystander showing a handcuffed Black man with swollen eyes and a bloody face sitting on the ground surrounded by officers outside a vehicle.

Video shows bloodied Black man surrounded by officers during Florida traffic stopA sheriff’s office in northeast Florida says it is investigating a traffic stop captured on video by a bystander showing a handcuffed Black man with swollen eyes and a bloody face sitting on the ground surrounded by officers outside a vehicle

Video shows bloodied Black man surrounded by officers during Florida traffic stopA sheriff’s office in northeast Florida says it is investigating a traffic stop captured on video by a bystander showing a handcuffed Black man with swollen eyes and a bloody face sitting on the ground surrounded by officers outside a vehicle

The Miami Springs Police Department has arrested a driver seen on video swinging a machete at another motorist. (Courtesy: Miami Springs Police Department)

The Miami Springs Police Department has arrested Luis Ruiz-Herrera, who they say was seen on video swinging a machete at another motorist. (Courtesy: Miami Springs Police Department).Luis Ruiz-Herrera was taken into custody on Monday after the attack that unfolded at the intersection of NW 42 Avenue and NW 36 Street, according to the

Investigators say Ruiz-Herrera, who was"armed with a machete," exited his vehicle and approached the victim who was riding a motor scooter.

"The victim was able to dismount his motor scooter in time and retreat backwards as Ruiz-Herrera closed the gap between them. Ruiz-Herrera swung the machete at the victim, making contact with the left side of his face," the Miami Springs Police Department said in a statement.

FLORIDA MAN HURLS ROCK THROUGH WINDSHIELD THAT HITS DRIVER IN THE FACE DURING ROAD RAGE FIT: POLICE

The video, according to the Miami Springs Police Department, begins with Luis Ruiz-Herrera stepping out of a vehicle and confronting another motorist."The crime stemmed from a road rage incident and was caught on video by a third-party motorist who was also in traffic, directly behind the scooter," it added. arrested and chargedIn another recent road rage incident in Florida, a man was arrested after he hurled a rock through another car's window, hitting another driver in the face, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said.

Police said in a social media statement in mid-August that a man contacted officials while traveling eastbound on State Road 100, saying that a man in his mid-30s, driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck, had pelted a rock at his vehicle.

The golf-ball-sized rock sailed in through the victim's open window, hitting the windshield before bouncing off the dash and hitting the other driver square in the face.

"Even though it may seem relatively minor, the rock could have caused significant injury," Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said at the time."Drivers need to remember to control their anger and don’t escalate incidents. Call us instead and let our deputies investigate the situation."

Fox News' Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report. Get all the stories you need-to-know from the most powerful name in news delivered first thing every morning to your inbox