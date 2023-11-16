Florida Tops List of Cities with Most Ashley Madison Accounts, Says Exclusive Report

Florida residents might want to keep a close eye on their spouses this winter. Controversial online dating service Ashley Madison , which caters to married people and uses the slogan 'Life is short. Have an affair,' examined where members reside to determine 'hotspots across the world when it comes to adulterous behavior.

' Ashley Madison chief strategy officer Paul Keable provided Fox News Digital with an exclusive look at the 20 cities across America where the most Ashley Madison accounts are based: ONLYFANS EMERGES AS CULTURAL PHENOMENON WITH EVERYONE FROM TEACHERS TO CELEBS PROFITING OFF RISQUÉ CONTENT Keable explained that millions of single Americans look for companionship during the cold winter months, which is often dubbed ' cuffing season .' At Ashley Madison , married people looking to spice things up during the wintertime are seen as 'uncuffing.' The rankings are based on where users reside, and Keable noted areas with large tourist populations , such as Las Vegas, would be even higher on the list if it went by where infidelity actually occurre





Read more: FOXNEWS » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ROLLİNGSTONE: Gene Simmons Announces Final Kiss Show at Madison Square GardenFor Kiss' second goodbye tour, Gene Simmons will walk off stage for the band's last show on Dec. 2. He swears this finale is absolutely legit: 'My hand on the Bible.' Interview:

Source: RollingStone | Read more »

TRUTHOUT: Abortion Rights Group Challenges Florida AG’s Efforts to Block Ballot MeasureAbortion rights group fights back against GOP's attempt to silence voters on reproductive rights. Florida's AG claims the term 'viability' is too confusing for voters, despite its common usage in medical and legal contexts.

Source: truthout | Read more »

COLLİDER: David Fincher's 'The Killer' Tops Netflix ChartsDavid Fincher's highly-anticipated new thriller, The Killer, has become the most-watched title on Netflix, reaching 1 in 88 countries. The film, based on a French graphic novel, follows a cold assassin with a conscience who becomes the target of a manhunt.

Source: Collider | Read more »

KUTV2NEWS: Target Tops Q3 Expectations, but Inflation Weighs on ShoppersTarget on Wednesday reported better-than-expected profit and sales for its third quarter. Revenue slipped more than 4%, however, with customers saddled with broadly higher costs as the holiday season nears.

Source: KUTV2News | Read more »

BLEEDİNGCOOL: Marvel's Decision to Fix Hank McCoy Tops HeadlinesMarvel's decision to try and fix Hank McCoy in the light of a certain film, topped the headline yesterday, pushing Nightmare Before Christmas dolls off the top spot.

Source: bleedingcool | Read more »

DCEXAMİNER: Florida orders universities to defund pro-Gaza student organizationThe state government of Florida has directed the University of Florida and the University of South Florida to derecognize and defund their respective chapters of Students for Justice in Palestine. This action was taken in response to the national organization's statements endorsing a terrorist attack and allegedly providing material support for terrorism.

Source: dcexaminer | Read more »