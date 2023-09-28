Florida teen killed by lightning strike while hunting with her dad

Hundreds had gathered for a prayer vigil as they shared stories about Baylee, who many friends also described as a Bible-loving teen who always looked out for them.

“She always wanted to make sure that we went to bed with a Bible verse if we were having a bad day or she would tell me, ‘Hey, it’s going to be OK. It’s OK to not be OK, but God’s got you,’” friend Kaitlyn Sanders told News4JAX.

