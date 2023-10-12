Florida teacher shows 4th-grade students twisted, murderous Winnie the Pooh knock-off movie, enraging parents

Florida fourth graders expecting to have a fun movie day at school were instead traumatized as they watched one of the most lovable characters turn in to a murderous savage.by a math teacher on Monday Oct. 2 for nearly thirty minutes before it was shut off after several of the children complained.

The movie is a sick, twisted adaptation of the beloved childhood character turned into a monster after his friend Christopher Robin heads off to college. One mother, who’s twins were in the class, was left dumbfounded by the teacher’s decision to show the movie.

"I feel completely abandoned by the school," Michelle Diaz said to CBS Miami following a meeting with the school's principal."They were exposed 20 to 30 minutes to a movie called 'Winnie the Pooh, Honey and Blood,' " Diaz said The movie is a sick, twisted adaptation of the beloved childhood character turned into a monster after his friend Christopher Robin heads off to college.

The Academy of Innovative Education is a K-12 Miami-Dade County Public Schools Charter but does not fall under the the city’s school rules so has full responsibility of the personnel they hire, according to CBS.

In the gory movie, the once beloved children's book characters turn into bloodthirsty animals seeking food after their friend Christopher Robin grew up.On January 1, 2022, the first Winnie the Pooh book written by A.A. Milne entered the public domain, lapsing the copyright on the characters and five months later director Rhys Waterfield began production on the horror film.

On January 1, 2022, the first Winnie the Pooh book written by A.A. Milne entered the public domain, lapsing the copyright on the characters and five months later director Rhys Waterfield began production on the horror film.

