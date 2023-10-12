Florida teacher accused of molesting student on school grounds

A Florida high school teacher has been arrested for allegedly having inappropriate relations with a student, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office. Lucas Cridlebaugh, 25, is a teacher at Winter Springs High School. He was put on administrative leave Tuesday prior to being arrested Wednesday, FOX 35 Orlando reports.

Detectives questioned Cridlebaugh, who the sheriff's office said cooperated with the investigation prior to his arrest on two counts of lewed and lascivious battery on a minor and three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a minor.

