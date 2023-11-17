Florida system no longer expected to develop, but another system in Caribbean could become Tropical Storm Vince

The National Hurricane Center no longer gives a system that brought gale-force winds and flooding to Florida this week a chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm, but chances have grown that another system in the Caribbean will form and the NHC says it will become Tropical Storm Vince.

The Florida system centered just offshore in the Atlantic from South Florida is an area of low pressure that already has brought a flooding threat to the state with a flood watch up the coast from Miami to Volusia County as well as inland portions of Brevard and Volusia counties. The heavy rains that have already dropped as much as 10 inches through Wednesday in some places could combine with king tides along the state’s southeast coast to further the flood threat. The National Weather Service in Miami said some areas of South Florida are still seeing areas of standing water on Thursday mornin

