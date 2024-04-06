Florida Supreme Court Upholds Abortion Ban and Clears Way for Referendum

Abortion rights supporters have been on a hot winning streak in state ballot initiatives since the Supreme Court struck downThe Florida Supreme Court issued a pair of decisions earlier this week that upheld a strict abortion ban in the state and also cleared the way for Amendment 4, a November referendum on whether to enshrine the right to abortion in the Florida Constitution.

Anna Hochkammer did much of the heavy lifting to get Amendment 4 on the ballot as executive director of the Florida Women's Freedom Coalition, but the job is getting only trickier amid the swirl of 2024 politics. Changing the Florida Constitution via referendum requires a 60 percent majority, which means Amendment 4 will need support from a lot of Floridians who would never back Joe Biden. Still, Hochkammer is optimistic about winning a bipartisan coalition of support after studying the 11 post-elections that have centered on abortion rights; she found that a message promoting freedom succeed

Montana Supreme Court Allows Abortion Ban, Florida to Vote on Right to AbortionThe Montana Supreme Court issued a ruling; Arizona organizers say they've collected enough signatures; and Missouri organizers got a surprise celebrity assist., allowing the state’s six-week abortion ban to take effect—effectively decimating abortion access across the South—but also allowing Floridians to vote on a ballot measure to enshrine a right to abortion this November. And as you’ll recall, a handful of, multiple states have voted directly on abortion, and from Kansas to Ohio, these efforts have been universally successful. Consequently, anti-abortion government officials have been doing everything they can to stop these measures from moving forward. As states including Montana, Arizona, Missouri, and others race to get their proposed abortion measures on the ballot, they’ve been up against barrier after barrier.BREAKING: Montana Supreme Court holds 4-3 that all 4 bills restricting voting from the 2021 Session are unconstitutional and permanently enjoins them

