Florida Supreme Court Upholds 15-Week Abortion Limit and Allows Six-Week Heartbeat Bill to Take Effect

The Florida Supreme Court issued two significant decisions on Monday, upholding a 15-week limit on abortion in the state while also allowing a six-week Heartbeat Bill to take effect. The court's decision clears the way for both limits to be enforced. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed the six-week Heartbeat Bill in April 2023, which includes exceptions for rape, incest, and the life of the mother.

The state Supreme Court allowed the six-week limit to remain blocked until ruling on the 15-week limit. In their majority opinion, the justices stated that Planned Parenthood, the plaintiff in the case, failed to prove that the 15-week ban is unconstitutional. They also emphasized the principle of judicial deference to legislative enactments and found no basis to invalidate the 15-week limit under the Privacy Clause

