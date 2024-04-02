Florida Supreme Court Upholds 15-Week Abortion Ban

A 6-1 ruling by Florida’s Supreme Court on Monday has paved the way for a six-week abortion ban to go into effect next month. The ruling to uphold a 2022 law restricting abortions after 15 weeks was a decision with far-reaching consequences and will put the abortion issue in the spotlight this November in Florida. Dr. Chelsea Daniels, an abortion provider at Planned Parenthood in the Miami area, is preparing for the tighter restriction implementation on May 1.

Once the six-week abortion ban goes into effect, the closest state where Floridians will be able to access abortion up to 12 weeks is North Carolina

