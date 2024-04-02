Florida Supreme Court to Decide on Abortion Protections on November Ballot

Amid expectations that the Florida Supreme Court will decide on Monday whether to include abortion protections on the ballot in November, a map shows the states with the issue going to polls.Former President Donald Trump and incumbent President Joe Biden are expected to face off in November after having won a series of primaries to become their party's presumptive presidential nominees.

With the 2024 presidential election fast approaching, abortion has been a key issue for both the Republican and Democratic campaigns.Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022, many Republican-controlled states have put abortion restrictions into effect, with 14 states banning the medical practice at every stage of pregnancy. Most Democratic states have laws or executive orders in place to protect access. Voters in California, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Montana, Ohio and Vermont have taken the side of abortion rights supporters on similar ballot measure

