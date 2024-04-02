Florida Supreme Court Approves Amendment for Broader Abortion Access

Hannah Demissie and Adam Carlson guarantee broader abortion access in the state. The potential amendment says that, with exceptions for parental notification of minors who get abortions, 'no law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient's health, as determined by the patient's healthcare provider.' The court ruled on Monday, 4-3, that 'we approve the proposed amendment for placement on the ballot.

' That means the ballot measure, if enacted, would undo the state's current abortion restrictions. The Florida Supreme Court separately on Monday and paved the way for a six-week ban, with exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother, to take effect. It is sponsored by Floridians Protecting Freedom which in January surpassed the required number of signatures to put their referendum on the November ballot

