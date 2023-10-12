Florida storms send porta-potty door flying, impales into a light pole: ‘National flag of Florida’

A porta-potty door ended up in an obscure place Wednesday night after a possible tornado tore through northern and central Florida and left the hatch wedged firmly in a light pole. The peculiar scene caused residents to share the now-viral image of the dismembered porta-potty and the door that had stuck near the top of a streetlight near a McDonald's restaurant in Dunedin, Florida.

Tornado watches were issued for much of northern and central Florida on Wednesday night as strong winds rolled through the Sunshine bring torrential downpours and possible tornadoes. On Thursday morning, law enforcement and residents shared images and videos of the extensive damage from the storm.

