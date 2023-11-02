Florida State’s Top Rival Loses Leading Tackler For Season Ahead Of Late November Matchup

With five more consecutive weeks of football ahead of them, it'll be important for the team to continue to stay healthy. After all, FSU controls its own destiny after debuting at No. 4 in the initial College Football Playoff Rankings.On Wednesday, Florida head coach Billy Napier announced that sophomore linebacker Shemar James would miss the remainder of the season due to a dislocated knee cap. James was the Gators' leading tackler through eight games as he recorded 54 total stops, 7.

The Gators will turn to redshirt junior Mannie Nunnery, freshman Jaden Robinson, junior Derek Wingo, and redshirt senior Teradja Mitchell alongside redshirt sophomore Scooby Williams. The Seminoles snapped a three-game losing streak to the Gators with a 45-38 victory in 2022. Trey Benson scored the game-winning touchdown with 4:06 remaining as fans stormed the field at Doak Campbell Stadium on Black Friday.

Florida State and Florida are scheduled to face off in the Sunshine Showdown on Saturday, November 25. The Seminoles haven't defeated the Gators in Gainesville since 2017.

