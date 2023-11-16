Florida Sheriff's Deputy Resigns After Inappropriate Conduct with Teenage Girls

A Florida sheriff's deputy has resigned after an investigation was launched into his inappropriate conduct on-duty with two teenage girls. He allegedly took down one girl's number during a traffic stop and followed her to a fast food eatery. He also used department resources to text another teen girl. He was found in violation of dereliction of duty and not activating his body-worn camera. He resigned after the second suspension.

