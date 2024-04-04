Florida's Miami-Dade County Becomes Battleground Ahead of 2024 Election

Once considered a Democratic stronghold, Florida ’s heavily Latino Miami-Dade County has become a battleground county ahead of the 2024 election. In 2016, Hillary Clinton won the county by 29 points, but in the 2022 midterms, Republican Gov.

Ron DeSantis won by the largest margin of any GOP governor in decades. MSNBC and NBC News anchor José Díaz-Balart spoke with a diverse group of prospective voters in Miami's Little Havana to discuss the issues influencing their vote.

