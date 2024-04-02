Florida's Abortion Rights Ballot Question Gives Democrats Hope

Despite Florida's reputation as a newly bonafide red state, Democrats have new hope that a ballot question seeking to preserve abortion rights will put the state back in play as the nation's largest presidential election swing state. On Monday, the state Supreme Court energized abortion rights proponents with two rulings: one that paves the way for a six-week abortion ban and another that will give voters the opportunity to repeal the ban as they also cast their vote for president.

“This puts Florida in play,” said Republican pollster Neil Newhouse. Newhouse said it’s not just the national abortion referendum, which has benefited Democrats in other states. It’s also the fact that Florida voters will be living with the strict newly implemented abortion restrictions for the months leading up to the November election

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



sdut / 🏆 5. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

House Democrats travel to Florida to oppose court abortion rulingHouse Democrats are holding a field hearing on abortion rights in Florida.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Central Ohio abortion rights activists protest restrictions to abortion pill in Washington D.C.The Supreme Court is expected to make a decision on the future of the abortion pill in July.

Source: 10TV - 🏆 560. / 51 Read more »

Florida Supreme Court clears the way for abortion ballot initiative while upholding 15-week abortion banAmendment 4 would allow abortions before viability, but it would still require parents to be notified if a minor has an abortion.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

Abortion Pill Revolution: CVS and Walgreens Now Selling Abortion Pills, While Telehealth Abortion SoarsBrick-and-mortar pharmacies begin to sell abortion pills and access to telemedicine abortion services increased in all 50 states.

Source: MsMagazine - 🏆 378. / 59 Read more »

VP Harris visits abortion clinic as Democrats bet big on reproductive rights in 2024The visit is believed to be a first for any president or vice president.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Florida Supreme Court to decide if abortion rights, recreational marijuana will be on Novemeber ballotThe Florida Supreme Court appears poised Monday afternoon to issue rulings about whether proposed constitutional amendments that seek to ensure abortion rights and allow recreational marijuana will go on the November ballot.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »